Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60

·18·Technology
Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60

According to Ixbt.com, Zebronics has unveiled its new budget-friendly smart projector called PixaPlay 72 Plus. The device has attracted public attention by being offered at a price of just $60 for those who want to create a cinema atmosphere at home. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new projector has impressive capabilities, with the power to project images ranging from 40 inches up to 120 inches (approximately 304 centimeters). This feature allows users to watch their favorite movies and videos in a widescreen format.

Technical capabilities and image quality

The device is equipped with a 1280 x 720 pixel matrix and also supports Full HD 1080p content. The projector's brightness is 4000 lumens, which ensures a sufficiently clear view even in ambient room light.

To simplify the image adjustment process, the device is equipped with an automatic vertical keystone correction function. Additionally, the housing features a 200-degree tilt mechanism, allowing for easy image positioning without complex installation procedures.

Software and connectivity

The Zebronics PixaPlay 72 Plus runs on the modern Android 12 operating system. Its quad-core processor allows applications to run smoothly directly on the device itself.

Network and connectivity options are extensive and include:

  • Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support
  • Bluetooth 5.4 technology
  • Wireless screen casting via Miracast and AirPlay
  • HDMI with ARC, USB, and AUX audio output
The light source, which is the core of the device, is designed for a service life of approximately 30,000 hours. The package includes a remote control, an HDMI cable, and other necessary accessories for connection.

ZebronicsPixaPlay 72 PlusProjectorGadgetsAndroid 12
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

No Geomagnetic Storms Expected on Earth for a WeekNo Geomagnetic Storms Expected on Earth for a WeekToday, 01:23Sam Altman Stated the Need to Slow Down AI ProgressSam Altman Stated the Need to Slow Down AI ProgressToday, 01:21Ozlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedOzlo Sleepbuds 2 Earbuds IntroducedToday, 00:24NASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchNASA Fuels Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope and Prepares for LaunchToday, 00:24Waymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyWaymo and Other Autonomous Taxi Operators Under Strict ScrutinyToday, 00:21eBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeeBay to Pay $56M Over Harassment Campaign Against Editorial OfficeYesterday, 23:57
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design