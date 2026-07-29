Zebronics introduces a new smart projector for $60

According to Ixbt.com, Zebronics has unveiled its new budget-friendly smart projector called PixaPlay 72 Plus. The device has attracted public attention by being offered at a price of just $60 for those who want to create a cinema atmosphere at home. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

The new projector has impressive capabilities, with the power to project images ranging from 40 inches up to 120 inches (approximately 304 centimeters). This feature allows users to watch their favorite movies and videos in a widescreen format.

Technical capabilities and image quality

The device is equipped with a 1280 x 720 pixel matrix and also supports Full HD 1080p content. The projector's brightness is 4000 lumens, which ensures a sufficiently clear view even in ambient room light.

To simplify the image adjustment process, the device is equipped with an automatic vertical keystone correction function. Additionally, the housing features a 200-degree tilt mechanism, allowing for easy image positioning without complex installation procedures.

Software and connectivity

The Zebronics PixaPlay 72 Plus runs on the modern Android 12 operating system. Its quad-core processor allows applications to run smoothly directly on the device itself.

Network and connectivity options are extensive and include:

Dual-band Wi-Fi 6 support

Bluetooth 5.4 technology

Wireless screen casting via Miracast and AirPlay

HDMI with ARC, USB, and AUX audio output

The light source, which is the core of the device, is designed for a service life of approximately 30,000 hours. The package includes a remote control, an HDMI cable, and other necessary accessories for connection.