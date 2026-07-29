Archaeologists Discover 500,000-Year-Old Ivory Hammer

Found at the Boxgrove archaeological site in southern Great Britain, a nearly 500,000-year-old tool made of ivory has amazed scientists. Experts are evaluating this find as the oldest ivory labor tool ever identified in Europe.

According to the research results, this object was previously considered a simple bone fragment. However, analyses conducted using modern 3D scanning and electron microscopes confirmed that it was processed by humans and used as a labor tool. Impact marks on the surface of the tool and flint pieces showed that it was used to sharpen and reshape stone tools.

According to scientists, this tool may have been made by ancient humans who lived approximately 480,000–500,000 years ago — Homo heidelbergensis or early Neanderthals. They knew very well that the strong and durable outer part of ivory was a very suitable material for precise processing of stone tools.

Experts emphasize that this discovery proves once again that ancient humans possessed much higher technical knowledge and skills than previously thought. It was determined that this bone hammer was used several times, which means it was a purposefully crafted labor tool, not a accidental one.

The authors of the study note that tools made from organic materials do not preserve well over time. Therefore, such finds are very rare and provide valuable information about the daily life and technologies of ancient humans.