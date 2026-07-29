Archaeologists Discover 500,000-Year-Old Ivory Hammer

·15·World
Archaeologists Discover 500,000-Year-Old Ivory Hammer

Found at the Boxgrove archaeological site in southern Great Britain, a nearly 500,000-year-old tool made of ivory has amazed scientists. Experts are evaluating this find as the oldest ivory labor tool ever identified in Europe.

According to the research results, this object was previously considered a simple bone fragment. However, analyses conducted using modern 3D scanning and electron microscopes confirmed that it was processed by humans and used as a labor tool. Impact marks on the surface of the tool and flint pieces showed that it was used to sharpen and reshape stone tools.

According to scientists, this tool may have been made by ancient humans who lived approximately 480,000–500,000 years ago — Homo heidelbergensis or early Neanderthals. They knew very well that the strong and durable outer part of ivory was a very suitable material for precise processing of stone tools.

Experts emphasize that this discovery proves once again that ancient humans possessed much higher technical knowledge and skills than previously thought. It was determined that this bone hammer was used several times, which means it was a purposefully crafted labor tool, not a accidental one.

The authors of the study note that tools made from organic materials do not preserve well over time. Therefore, such finds are very rare and provide valuable information about the daily life and technologies of ancient humans.

ArchaeologyAncient HumansBoxgroveHomo HeidelbergensisIvory Hammer
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Is the Earth spinning faster? One of the shortest days in history recordedIs the Earth spinning faster? One of the shortest days in history recordedToday, 01:24Billions of People Will See Apophis Asteroid with the Naked Eye in 2029Billions of People Will See Apophis Asteroid with the Naked Eye in 2029Today, 01:06SMERSH Unit Formed: New Special Detachment Starts Operation in Crimea and NovorossiyaSMERSH Unit Formed: New Special Detachment Starts Operation in Crimea and NovorossiyaToday, 00:01Kashkadaryan who joined war to escape prison returns to Uzbekistan with injuriesKashkadaryan who joined war to escape prison returns to Uzbekistan with injuriesYesterday, 23:2017-Year-Old Boy Who Jumped Off Cliff Severely Injured (Video)17-Year-Old Boy Who Jumped Off Cliff Severely Injured (Video)Yesterday, 22:39Bride Cancels Wedding and Marries Another Man on the Same DayBride Cancels Wedding and Marries Another Man on the Same DayYesterday, 22:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Scientists have calculated when life on Earth will end
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's photo with stacks of cash after the final sparks debate online
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Lamine Yamal's strange request to the Spanish federation sparks debate
Viral toy sends children to the hospital
Viral toy sends children to the hospital