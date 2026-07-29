No Geomagnetic Storms Expected on Earth for a Week

·53·Technology
No Geomagnetic Storms Expected on Earth for a Week

Experts from the Solar Astronomy Laboratory of the Space Research Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences have announced that the geomagnetic situation will remain stable over the coming seven days. This news is of great importance to meteorologically sensitive individuals and users of modern technology, indicating that no magnetic storms will occur on Earth throughout the coming week, reports Ixbt.com. reports .

According to the experts, the geomagnetic forecast for this week has a completely "green" status. This means that no severe fluctuations or changes negatively affecting human health are expected in our planet's magnetosphere. Nevertheless, scientists continue to closely monitor processes on the Sun's surface.

Solar Activity and Space Weather

According to ixbt.com, several large prominences—gigantic cool hydrogen clouds held by strong magnetic fields on the stellar surface—have currently been recorded on the solar disk. Such massive structures could potentially erupt into space over time, but current estimates suggest that even if such an event occurs, its trajectory is likely to bypass Earth and other planets, heading towards the solar poles.

Furthermore, active regions on the Sun retain a certain amount of energy reserves and are capable of producing medium-powered M-class flares. However, experts are reassured by the fact that no signs of major ejections affecting Earth are currently observed.

Factors Causing Fluctuations

Scientists also note the absence of coronal holes, which typically serve as sources of high-speed solar wind streams. All these factors ensure space weather stability, promising a calm week for the planet's population.

This stability also positively impacts the uninterrupted and safe operation of communication systems, navigation devices, and power grids. Experts continue to continuously monitor solar changes.

SunMagnetic StormGeomagnetic ForecastSpace WeatherScientific News
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