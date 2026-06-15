Strike on the shadow fleet: UK seizes Russian tanker

·2·World
Strike on the shadow fleet: UK seizes Russian tanker

The UK Armed Forces have seized a tanker belonging to Russia's "shadow fleet." The vessel, which is under UK and EU sanctions, was intercepted while attempting to pass through the English Channel.

The operation to seize the tanker, involving the Royal Navy, lasted six hours. On the morning of June 14, British military personnel, including Royal Marines commandos, boarded the Cameroon-flagged tanker "Smirtos."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer stated that "this successful operation is another blow to Russia."

He shared footage on his social media page captured by the special forces unit during the mission.

The tanker has now been taken to the southern coast of England, where it will remain during the investigation.

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