Does Switzerland want to limit its population to 10 million?

A referendum is being held in Switzerland on an initiative to limit the population to 10 million people. This issue has sparked major debates in the country's political life.

Supporters of the initiative believe that population growth is increasing pressure on transport, the housing market, and natural resources. They emphasize that this decision is important for ecological sustainability.

Opponents argue that such a restriction could have a negative impact on the economy, as the Swiss labor market relies heavily on highly skilled migrants.

Analysts view this referendum as part of the growing debate over migration and demography in Europe.