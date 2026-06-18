12-year-old girl falls from second-floor balcony in Turkey

·32·World
12-year-old girl falls from second-floor balcony in Turkey

In the Idil district of Turkey's Sirnak province, a 12-year-old girl named S.T. lost her balance and fell while feeding pigeons on her home's second-floor balcony.

The incident was captured by a street surveillance camera. Local residents who witnessed the event immediately rushed to help and called emergency medical services.

The victim was first taken to the Idil State Hospital and later transferred to the Sirnak Women and Children's Hospital.

According to preliminary reports, the girl's life has been saved, and she is currently receiving treatment under medical supervision.

Experts remind parents not to leave children alone on high balconies, to install safety nets, and to remove objects near balconies that could be used for climbing.

TurkeyIdilSirnak
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