Yulduz Usmonova visits children battling cancer (video)

Videos showing People's Artist of Uzbekistan Yulduz Usmonova visiting children suffering from cancer are spreading on social media.

The videos capture the singer and her team making a surprise visit to children fighting the illness to check on their well-being. Yulduz Usmonova had a heartfelt conversation with the children, sang songs with them, and handed out gifts.

The singer urged the children not to fall into despair, not to lose hope, and to pray to Allah for healing. She also told them that they must believe they will definitely overcome this severe disease.

In the touching footage, Yulduz Usmonova can also be seen kissing the children's hands and foreheads, giving them love and encouragement.

The singer's visit to check on the children and bring them joy was warmly received by social media users. In the comments, many supported her noble initiative and left sincere remarks.