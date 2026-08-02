7 Signals from the Body: What Is Your Body Trying to Tell You?

·0·Health
7 Signals from the Body: What Is Your Body Trying to Tell You?

Intolerance to heat, constant itching, weakness, or feeling hungry quickly after eating can indicate changes in the body. However, the "one symptom — one deficiency — one supplement" formula found on social media is often incorrect and even dangerous.

The same symptom can occur in various diseases. Therefore, while it is important to listen to the body's signals, turning them into ready-made internet diagnoses is like playing a game of roulette with your health.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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