Guatemalan Man with Exact Shakira Voice Becomes Internet Star (Video)

Juan Carlos Domínguez from Guatemala is known on social media as Juank Multivoces. He gained the attention of internet users and became famous in a short time by mimicking Shakira's voice with incredible accuracy.

After one of Juan Carlos's TikTok videos was viewed millions of times, fans jokingly nicknamed him "Shakiro".

According to him, his interest in mimicking various voices began in childhood. At first, he imitated the voices of characters from TV shows. Later, inspired by Mexican impersonators, he developed his talent and turned this passion into a professional career.

Today, Juank Multivoces performs Shakira's old and new songs with a voice remarkably close to hers. In addition, he skillfully imitates the voices of other famous singers and various characters.

His performances regularly garner millions of views on social media. Juan Carlos's unusual talent continues to attract more and more fans.