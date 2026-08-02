Real Madrid close to signing Yan Diomande

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to sign RB Leipzig's talented winger Yan Diomande to strengthen their attacking line. According to AS, the Spanish giants are ready to pay €132 million for the 19-year-old Ivorian winger, and the transfer is reportedly in its final stages, as reported by Goal.com reports .

This potential transfer is seen as a crucial step for Los Blancos, especially in light of Rodrygo's long-term injury and ongoing uncertainty surrounding Vinicius Junior's future. The arrival of Yan Diomande, alongside Kylian Mbappe, is expected to further boost the team's attacking potential.

The player's unique traits

Former Leganes captain Gonzalez recalled in an interview how the young player amazed his teammates from his very first training session. According to him, Yan Diomande's agility and technical ability left everyone in awe.

Gonzalez emphasized that the player's movements on the wing caused severe problems for defenders: "His very first touch showed he was different. On the left wing, he simply drove us crazy; I had never seen such a performance from a young player." The expert also noted the player's perfect combination of speed and technique.

Comparison with Lamine Yamal

One of the most debated topics has been the comparison between Yan Diomande and Barcelona star Lamine Yamal. The former player believes that if Yan gets enough opportunities at Real Madrid, he will not only match Lamine Yamal but could even surpass him.

"Lamine has more consistency and has been proving it for a longer time, but Yan can reach that exact level too. His potential is immense," Gonzalez said. At the same time, he reminded that the biggest test for the young player will be how he handles pressure.

Once finalized, Yan Diomande will undoubtedly become one of the most exciting young stars not only in La Liga, but in all of European football.