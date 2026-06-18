14-Year-Old Teenager Brutally Beaten in Elevator in Russia

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14-Year-Old Teenager Brutally Beaten in Elevator in Russia

A case of brutal violence against a minor occurred in the city of Vladivostok, Russia. It is reported that a man attacked and mercilessly beat a 14-year-old boy who accidentally bumped into him while entering an elevator.

Witnesses say that despite the teenager apologizing several times, the attacker continued to beat him relentlessly. The incident reportedly continued not only inside the elevator but also in the hallway outside.

Most tragically, this horrific event took place right before the eyes of the boy's 6-year-old brother, which further aggravates the psychological impact of the incident.

According to medical examination results, the victim was diagnosed with a closed traumatic brain injury and a hematoma. His health is currently under medical supervision.

The family plans to contact law enforcement agencies regarding this incident. Currently, the identity of the attacker has not been established, and search efforts are ongoing.

RussiaVladivostok
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