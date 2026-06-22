Stray bullet at a wedding in Turkey injures 11 people

A wedding ceremony held in Turkey's Denizli province ended in an unfortunate incident. According to the Milliyet newspaper, 11 people were injured as a result of celebratory gunfire.

The incident occurred on June 21 in the Kiralan neighborhood of the Çivril district. According to reports, as the bride was leaving her home, a 15-year-old teenager attempted to fire a rifle into the air as per tradition. However, the pellets ricocheted off the ground, causing injuries to 11 wedding guests.

All of the injured were taken to the hospital. Two of them were sent to medical facilities in the city of Denizli for further examination and treatment. Doctors have stated that their lives are not in danger.

Following the incident, the teenager was taken to the police station, and an investigation and administrative inquiry into the event have been launched.

It is noted that firing into the air at weddings, military send-off ceremonies, and other celebrations remains a widespread tradition in some parts of Turkey. Unfortunately, such incidents cause dozens of people to be injured or even killed every year.