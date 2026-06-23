Body of 8-Year-Old Hero Who Tried to Save His Friend Found

In the Republic of Ingushetia, Russia, the body of 8-year-old Khizir Derbichev, who went missing in a river current, was found after eight days of searching.

It was reported that the boy's body was identified late in the evening on June 22. Following this, rescue services announced the end of the search operation. That same day, Khizir was laid to rest in the presence of thousands of people.

The tragic incident occurred on June 15 in the Sunzha River. While Khizir was spending time by the river with two friends, one of them, Adam, fell into the water and got caught among tree branches. Seeing the situation, Khizir entered the water to save his friend, but the strong current swept him away as well.

The third child immediately alerted adults. As a result, Adam was rescued from the water, but Khizir had been carried away by the current.

The incident was widely discussed on social networks. Many users called Khizir a "little hero" and praised his courage. It was reported that while rushing to save his friend, he said, "We are men, we must save him."

In addition to rescuers, locals, and volunteers, thousands of people from neighboring republics joined the search for the boy. The banks of the Sunzha River and surrounding areas were meticulously searched for several days.

The search process was further complicated by heavy rains and high water levels in the river. Despite this, thousands of people participated in the search in hopes of finding Khizir.

Khizir Derbichev's courage is being hailed by many as a true example of heroism.