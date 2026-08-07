Bayern Munich Defeat Aston Villa in Hong Kong Friendly

·92·Sport
Bayern Munich Defeat Aston Villa in Hong Kong Friendly

Bayern Munich ended their pre-season tour of Asia with a victory. According to Goal.com, the Germans defeated England’s Aston Villa 2–1 at Kai Tak Sports Park in Hong Kong. The match served as important preparation for both teams ahead of the new European season and gave the coaches an opportunity to assess issues within their squads. Goal.com reports that Vincent Kompany’s side took control of possession from the opening minutes and dominated the pitch. The Bundesliga giants looked energetic and sharp in their final test match in Asia. Their pressure finally paid off towards the end of the first half as Bayern opened the scoring.

Vincent Kompany’s players took control of possession from the start, demonstrating their superiority on the pitch. The Bundesliga giants looked much fresher and sharper in their final test match in Asia. Towards the end of the first half, Bayern’s activity paid off and the opening goal arrived.

Goals From Min-Jae Kim and Luis Díaz

In the 37th minute, South Korean defender Min-Jae Kim rose high to meet a corner and directed a precise header into the net. His excellent finish sent the Germans into the break in front. The pattern of play barely changed after the interval, and Bayern extended their advantage with another goal.

In the 73rd minute, substitute Luis Díaz once again proved that he is becoming an important figure in Kompany’s tactical system. The former Liverpool winger found space near the penalty area, made it 2–0 and gave his team a comfortable advantage.

Manuel Neuer’s Heroics

After Bayern went 2–0 up, Unai Emery’s side stepped up their efforts and tried to turn the match around. With seven minutes remaining, João Gomes fired a powerful, accurate shot from outside the penalty area past Manuel Neuer to pull one back.

After Gomes’ goal, the English club intensified their attacks in search of an equaliser. Two minutes later, Tammy Abraham sent a powerful close-range header towards goal, but veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made a crucial save to deny the certain equaliser.

Despite the difficult late stages, Bayern held on to their lead and celebrated a third consecutive victory in their pre-season matches. For Aston Villa, the defeat was their third loss in their last six friendlies, showing that head coach Unai Emery still has serious work to do to improve the team before the competitive fixtures begin.

Bayern MunichAston VillaLuis DíazManuel NeuerFootball
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