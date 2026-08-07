Derby d'Italia: Kerim Alajbegovic Could Make His Juventus Debut

Italian clubs will face each other in Perth as part of their preseason preparations. The clash has special significance for fans, with Kerim Alajbegovic, the Turin side's talented new player, expected to feature. According to Sky, the young Bosnia international could start the match or come off the bench to showcase his skills. Goal.com reports this.

According to reports, the promising winger, born in 2007, joined Juventus for €30 million, with additional fees and bonuses included in the agreement. Head coach Luciano Spalletti is expected to use his traditional 4-2-3-1 formation in the upcoming match. Several changes are expected to the lineup that secured victory in the previous game against Chelsea.

Lineup Changes and Tactical Plans

According to the projected starting XI, Michele Di Gregorio will be in goal. Pierre Kalulu and Andrea Cambiaso are expected to operate at full-back, while Bremer and Teun Koopmeiners could form the center of the defense. Manuel Locatelli and Douglas Luiz are set to occupy the holding midfield positions.

In attack, young talent Kerim Alajbegovic is expected to be supported by Weston McKennie and Francisco Conceição. In the center-forward position, Jonathan David appears likely to start ahead of Randal Kolo Muani. These changes represent an important step in testing the head coach's new ideas.

Sergej Barbarez's Views

Sergej Barbarez, head coach of the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team, praised the young player's transfer in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. According to him, moving to a top club such as Juventus is a major achievement in a player's career and a fitting recognition of his hard work.

Barbarez highlighted the following in his statement:

Kerim is considered one of the most talented young players in our country.

He has exceptional technique, great confidence on the ball and the mentality required to become a champion.

His greatest strength is his strong desire to learn and improve every day.

According to the coach, it is important for the player to remain patient and work consistently because he is still young. If Kerim maintains his composure and focus, there is no doubt that he can become an indispensable player for Luciano Spalletti.