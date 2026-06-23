Robot Police Officer Fired After Failing to Issue a Single Fine

·41·World
Robot Police Officer Fired After Failing to Issue a Single Fine

An interesting situation occurred in the USA — a robot police officer who failed to record a single violation over 10 months has been dismissed.

The robot, named DubBot, patrolled parking areas in the city of Dublin, Ohio. Its primary tasks were to detect violations, record suspicious situations, and monitor security.

However, during nearly a year of operation, the robot did not identify a single violation. As a result, the city administration deemed the project's efficiency too low and decided to remove it from service.

Experts noted that while the robot functioned correctly from a technical standpoint, it provided no practical benefit. Nearly $67,000 was spent on this project.

Interestingly, this is not the first failure associated with DubBot. In 2024, a robot of the same type was dismissed in New York because it was unable to climb stairs.

This situation once again demonstrates that the real-world effectiveness of artificial intelligence and robot technologies is still in the testing phase.

USADublinOhioNew YorkDubBot
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