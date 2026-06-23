Kazakhstan restricts tomato imports from Uzbekistan for one week

·34·World
Kazakhstan restricts tomato imports from Uzbekistan for one week

The Republic of Kazakhstan has introduced a one-week temporary ban on the import of fresh or chilled tomatoes from third countries via all modes of transport. This was announced in Order No. 250 "On certain issues of importing tomatoes into the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan," adopted by the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan on June 22, 2026.

It is reported that Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture, Aidarbek Saparov, signed the relevant document to temporarily restrict the import of fresh and chilled tomatoes. According to the decision, this ban is in effect until June 30, 2026, and the specified requirements must be strictly followed during this period.

It is noted that these restrictions apply to tomato products brought from countries that are not members of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). However, products imported from EAEU member states are not covered by this ban, and the current regulations remain in place for them.

At the same time, the possibility of transporting tomatoes in transit through the territory of Kazakhstan and delivering goods through the republic between union states remains. This order was signed on June 22 and entered into force from the date of adoption.

As a reminder, Uzbekistan has had observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union since 2020 but is not yet a full member of the organization. In this regard, the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan has asked participants in foreign economic activity and international carriers to take these new requirements and restrictions into account.

KazakhstanUzbekistanEurasian Economic UnionAidarbek Saparov
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