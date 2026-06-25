Death Penalty Sought Again for Former South Korean President

·9·World
Death Penalty Sought Again for Former South Korean President

The appeal court proceedings continue in the attempted coup case against former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. According to the Yonhap agency, the special prosecution has again demanded the death penalty for the former head of state.

The case is related to the declaration of martial law in the country in 2024. The trial was temporarily suspended due to Yoon Suk Yeol's request to recuse the judge, but the Supreme Court denied this request.

Previously, the court of first instance found Yoon Suk Yeol guilty of leading an attempted coup and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The prosecution considers this sentence to be too lenient. They also emphasize that the writings of former military commander Noh San-won should be valued as important evidence.

South KoreaYoon Suk YeolYonhapNoh Sang-won
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