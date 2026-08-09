Rodri transfer could trigger major changes at Barcelona

According to information published by a sports outlet, if Spain captain Rodri signs, the Catalan club’s transfer policy and starting XI could change completely. While the potential signing would significantly boost Hansi Flick’s team, it could put the futures of several players at risk. Goal.com reports that.

Barcelona are currently negotiating to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri. Experts believe that the arrival of a player regarded as one of the best in the world in his position would bring not only quality but also leadership on the pitch.

Squad changes and those affected

However, signing a star of this level would inevitably affect squad rotation. Given Rodri’s status and influence, several players risk losing their places in the starting XI.

According to the sports report, Frenkie de Jong would be the first to suffer from these changes. The Dutch midfielder gave his all to help his national team qualify for the World Cup and has only just begun recovering from a serious knee injury. Once fully fit and back in the squad, reclaiming his seemingly guaranteed place in the starting XI would be much more difficult.

A challenging period for Marc Casado

Rodri’s arrival would also make the situation considerably more difficult for Marc Casado. At the end of last season, head coach Hansi Flick clarified his plans for the player and said that finding another club would be the best decision.

At the same time, the club’s management plans to leave young, promising players such as Gavi and Pedri untouched. They are seen as the future of the team, but competition for the remaining players is certain to become even fiercer.