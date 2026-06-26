Man Arrested in Hungary for Cooking and Eating Human Organs

A horrific crime has been uncovered in Hungary. A 30-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of illegally collecting human organs and preparing food from them.

According to investigation data, he worked as a sanitary worker at a hospital in Budapest and took human organs from there, as well as from abandoned cemeteries. The man's home was searched following a report received by law enforcement agencies.

During the search, human skulls, hands, lower legs, and other human body parts were found in the apartment. Preliminary investigation suggests the suspect may have prepared and consumed food from some of these organs.

A comprehensive investigation into this horrific incident is currently underway. Specialists are working to determine the origin of the found organs and how many deceased persons they belong to. A criminal case has been opened against the suspect under several serious articles.