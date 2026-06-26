Brazil Files Official Complaint to FIFA Over Refereeing at 2026 World Cup

Despite a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland in the 3rd round of Group S at the World Cup, the Brazilian national team is completely dissatisfied with the situation! The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) strongly condemned the refereeing in this match and sent an official complaint letter to FIFA.

So, what exactly provoked such anger from the 'Samba boys'?

The 22nd-minute controversy: Vinícius' disallowed goal

The most controversial and sensational episode occurred in the first half, specifically in the 22nd minute:

The situation: Brazilian midfielder Vinícius skillfully took the ball away from opponent defender Jack Hendry near the penalty area.

The action: Having gained possession, the star player went one-on-one with the goalkeeper and accurately targeted the opponent's goal.

VAR intervention: While the goal was being celebrated, the video assistants (VAR) recommended the head referee review the situation.

Final decision: Mexican head referee César Arturo Ramos went to the monitor, reviewed the episode, and concluded that Vinícius had committed a foul while winning the ball, subsequently disallowed the legitimate goal.

Letter from the President to Infantino: 'Let's not see this referee again!'

CBF President Samir Xaud could not remain silent after this decision. He personally signed and sent an official complaint document directly to FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

The Brazilian side put forward two strict demands and objections in their application:

VAR only for clear errors: The document emphasizes that the VAR (video assistant) system should be used solely to correct clear and obvious errors made by the referee on the pitch. Intervening in such debatable and ordinary challenges contradicts the system's rules. A 'ban' on the referee: Samir Xaud strictly demanded that FIFA leadership no longer appoint Mexican referee César Arturo Ramos to any match involving the Brazilian national team.

Although Brazil secured the next 3 points and demonstrated their strength on the pitch, they are not willing to tolerate the violation of fairness standards. Time will tell how FIFA responds to this serious complaint.