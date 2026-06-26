One suitcase led three Uzbeks to their death

·84·World
One suitcase led three Uzbeks to their death

Information has been revealed that three Uzbek citizens, arrested for drug trafficking several years ago in Malaysia, were sentenced to death. This was reported by Oktam Suvonov, a retired officer of the State Security Service.

According to him, the incident occurred at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Two women and another acquaintance were caught with a large quantity of a synthetic drug — methamphetamine during inspection.

It appears the incident began after the daughter of one of the women, who had married a foreigner, offered her mother a free trip to Malaysia. The woman then invited her neighbor and another acquaintance to join her.

Before the flight, an unknown person handed them empty suitcases. Upon arrival at their destination, no one was there to meet them. This situation aroused suspicion among the airport security officers.

During the inspection, it was discovered that each suitcase contained four kilograms of methamphetamine. Thus, the citizens, who were unwittingly recruited as drug couriers, were sentenced to the harshest penalty in accordance with Malaysian law.

Oktam Suvonov stated that he later traveled to Malaysia and met with the convicts. During the meeting, one of the women told him: "You are probably the last compatriot I will see in my life." He noted that these words remained etched in his memory.

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