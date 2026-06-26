From the Octagon to the White House! UFC Legend Runs for US President

·63·World
From the Octagon to the White House! UFC Legend Runs for US President

An unexpected and real 'bombshell' in the world of MMA! Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen, known not only for his fights in the octagon but also for his sharp tongue, is returning to big politics. He plans to participate in the 2028 US presidential elections.

"My next workplace will be the White House..."

Sonnen announced this sensational plan to his fans via his official page on the X (formerly Twitter) social network:

"I am in the early stages of forming my administration to run in the 2028 presidential election. If everything goes successfully, my next job will be the White House..." — writes the former fighter.

The strongest 'trash-talker' in MMA history

Now 49, Chael Sonnen is not only a strong athlete but also considered one of the greatest and most charismatic trash-talkers (masters of breaking opponents with words) in the history of mixed martial arts (MMA). After ending his sporting career, he established himself as a famous and respected analyst. Now, he wants to use his unique talent for rhetoric and debate in the White House debates.

Old 'sins' and great experience in politics

In reality, the political arena is not completely foreign to Sonnen. He has previously made serious attempts to enter the system of power:

  • The 2010 success: Chael participated in the elections for the House of Representatives in the state of Oregon and actually won.

  • Legal obstacles: However, due to legal problems and court disputes related to money laundering that arose at the time, he was forced to leave the political race halfway.

  • Gubernatorial ambition: Additionally, Sonnen had previously openly stated his intention to run for the position of Governor of the state of Oregon.

If Sonnen successfully forms his team and starts an election campaign, the 2028 US presidential debates will undoubtedly turn into a real show. It will be very interesting to watch the King of the Octagon's march toward the peak of Washington's Olympus!

Chael SonnenUFCOregon
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