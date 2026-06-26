Zelensky's New Step: 40-Day Operation to Force Russia Toward Peace

·4·World
Zelensky's New Step: 40-Day Operation to Force Russia Toward Peace

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed a plan for a major 40-day special operation to be carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to sharply increase pressure on Russia and urge it to stop the war. The head of state announced this on his Telegram page.

This plan is expected to completely change the situation behind the front lines and the pace of the war.

What are "long and medium-range sanctions" exactly?

According to Zelensky, the acting head of the SBU Yevhen Khmara presented a classified report on ongoing special operations, the activities of the famous SBU "Alfa" center, and new measures against Russia.

Behind the phrase "long and medium-range sanctions" used by Ukrainian officials lie very serious military actions:

These are powerful and precise drone strikes on military and energy facilities deep inside Russia and in the annexed territory of Crimea, far from the Ukrainian border.

The President specifically noted that various unmanned aerial vehicles (drones) have shown extremely high results in defending the front line in recent months, and that the "Alfa" special unit is the force causing the greatest damage to the Russian army's manpower and equipment.

Goal: Force the Kremlin to the negotiating table

A few days ago (on June 24), Zelensky strongly emphasized that if Ukraine possesses the necessary tools and weapons discussed with the G7 countries, it could force Russia to choose the path of peace. The current intensive 40-day plan is aimed at exactly this goal — to push Russia toward peace negotiations.

Fiery night behind the front: Crimea and Krasnodar targeted

This strategy has already begun to show its strength in practice. In recent days, drone attacks on infrastructure in the Crimean peninsula and Russian regions have sharply increased. Specifically, on the night of June 25, the following major facilities were targeted:

  • Poltavskaya oil depot (Krasnodar region): Ukrainian drones attacked this strategic base, resulting in a massive fire. For reference, this base is the main source of fuel for the Krasnodar region and the Republic of Adygea.

  • Balaklava and Tavriya TPPs (Crimea): According to public Telegram channels, the largest thermal power plants on the peninsula were hit by drone attacks.

  • Kacha military airfield (Crimea): Powerful explosions were reported near the airfield.

  • Power outages: Due to the drone attacks, short-term major power outages were observed around the cities of Simferopol, Yalta, and Yevpatoriya.

So far, the Russian side has not made an official statement regarding the SBU's new 40-day plan or the consequences of the night attacks. The situation is intensifying by the day.

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