New Generation 2ES11 Orlets Electric Locomotive Successfully Passes Tests in Russia

·25·Technology
New Generation 2ES11 Orlets Electric Locomotive Successfully Passes Tests in Russia

A new project aimed at fundamentally increasing freight transport efficiency within the Russian Railways (RJD) system has reached its decisive stage. A special commission at the Uralskiye Lokomotivi plant approved the results of the acceptance tests for the new 2ES11 Orlets mainline electric locomotive. The equipment has been confirmed to meet all specified technical requirements and has received permission for serial production. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to official RJD data, extensive tests that have been ongoing since last autumn have been successfully completed. In this regard, a decision was made at the plant to produce an initial installation batch of 50 machines. This step is part of a strategy to modernize the Russian railway infrastructure and expand the movement of heavy-weight trains.

The testing process was carried out on the VNIIJT experimental loop and on the Vyazma – Smolensk route. Over these distances, the locomotive covered more than 5,000 kilometers, proving its durability and technical capabilities in practice. Specialists paid particular attention not only to the speed but also to the load-bearing indicators of the new model.

Load Capacity and Technical Advantages

The main feature of the 2ES11 Orlets model is that its load capacity has been increased by 42 percent compared to previous generation locomotives. This indicator is expected to create a major turning point in railway logistics. In a two-section configuration, the electric locomotive can easily move compositions up to 7,100 tons, and up to 9,000 tons in a three-section configuration.

The intelligent system of the new equipment is also noteworthy. The traction drive control system has the ability to automatically adapt to operating conditions. This, in turn, serves to increase energy efficiency and save resources. Such technological solutions significantly simplify train management in areas with complex terrain.

The Orlets electric locomotive is planned to replace the morally and technically obsolete locomotives of the 2ES7 series. The new model is distinguished not only by its power but also by lower maintenance costs. Such innovations could also be of interest to the Central Asian region, particularly Uzbekistan Railways, as freight traffic volumes in regional transport corridors are increasing year by year.

According to Ixbt.com, this project is an important step for the Russian machine-building industry in import substitution and strengthening its own technological base. In the coming years, the Orlets is expected to become the main workforce on mainline routes.

RJDElectric LocomotiveTechnologyTransportOrlets
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