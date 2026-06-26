Battle for Air Conditioners Peaks in France Following Heatwave (Video)

·58·World
Battle for Air Conditioners Peaks in France Following Heatwave (Video)

After temperatures in France exceeded +40 degrees and set record highs in several regions, the issue of using air conditioners has sparked heated debates across the country.

According to data, only 25 percent of households in France have air conditioning. Amidst the intense heat, demand for portable cooling equipment has surged, leading to queues in some areas.

Interestingly, environmentalists who previously opposed the use of air conditioners are now admitting the necessity of equipping schools, hospitals, and nursing homes with cooling systems.

Meanwhile, some French politicians have proposed developing a special government program to provide air conditioning for all schools and medical institutions. Experts emphasize that due to climate change, such issues may become even more urgent in Europe in the future.

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