Shooting at US Hospital: Suspect Arrested in Another City

An armed attack occurred at one of the hospitals located in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and another citizen sustained various body injuries.

According to preliminary information, law enforcement agencies launched an extensive search following the event. As a result, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement agencies are currently continuing investigative activities to determine the causes and other details of the incident. Officials stated that additional information regarding the event will be announced later.