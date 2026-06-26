Shooting at US Hospital: Suspect Arrested in Another City

·39·World
Shooting at US Hospital: Suspect Arrested in Another City

An armed attack occurred at one of the hospitals located in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. As a result of the incident, one person was killed and another citizen sustained various body injuries.

According to preliminary information, law enforcement agencies launched an extensive search following the event. As a result, a 23-year-old suspect was arrested in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Law enforcement agencies are currently continuing investigative activities to determine the causes and other details of the incident. Officials stated that additional information regarding the event will be announced later.

WilmingtonDelawareUSAPhiladelphiaPennsylvania
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

France Seizes Russia-Linked Oil TankerFrance Seizes Russia-Linked Oil TankerToday, 11:49Zelensky's New Step: 40-Day Operation to Force Russia Toward PeaceZelensky's New Step: 40-Day Operation to Force Russia Toward PeaceToday, 11:41Former Russian Soldier's Urgent Appeal to Putin Shakes Social MediaFormer Russian Soldier's Urgent Appeal to Putin Shakes Social MediaToday, 11:29Youngest Guest at EU Ministerial Meeting — A Three-Month-Old BabyYoungest Guest at EU Ministerial Meeting — A Three-Month-Old BabyToday, 11:04The World's Loneliest Hotel: A License is Required to VisitThe World's Loneliest Hotel: A License is Required to VisitToday, 10:54Horror in the Sky: Hot Air Balloon with Tourists Engulfed in FlamesHorror in the Sky: Hot Air Balloon with Tourists Engulfed in FlamesToday, 10:41
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12