Guy Stéphan: "How can anyone criticize Mbappe?"

Guy Stéphan, assistant coach of the France national team under Didier Deschamps, has defended Kylian Mbappe against harsh criticism.

The French specialist praised the forward not only as a high-level footballer but also as a wonderful person. He admitted that he cannot understand the negative comments regarding Mbappe's destination.

"He is a great player and a great person. There is one thing I don't understand: how can anyone criticize him?" said Guy Stéphan.

The specialist noted that he has been closely following Mbappe since 2017 and that the player continues to amaze him with his actions.

"I have been watching him since 2017. Kylian never stops surprising me. Some coaches proudly say they worked with Pelé. I can say that I have worked with Mbappe," he added.

According to Guy Stéphan, Mbappe stands out on the pitch not only with his goals but also with his desire to strengthen the team's play.

"Kylian is demanding regarding every small detail that allows the team's game to improve. He is a great leader and a captain worthy of respect," Le Parisien quoted Guy Stéphan.

Thus, the representative of the France national team's coaching staff stated that the criticism of Mbappe is unfair and highly praised his leadership within the squad.