Mourinho wishes Real Madrid players an early exit from 2026 World Cup

Jose Mourinho jokingly wished the Real Madrid players an early exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The Portuguese specialist stated that he would prefer the players to go on holiday and return to the club's pre-season training sooner rather than staying in the tournament for a long time with their national teams.

"I want the Real Madrid players to be knocked out of the World Cup as quickly as possible and go on holiday. Because I want them to return to pre-season training sooner," Mourinho said on the Beast Mode On podcast.

A number of Real Madrid's leading players are representing their national teams at the World Cup, including Jude Bellingham from England, Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni from France, Antonio Rudiger from Germany, Federico Valverde from Uruguay, and Thibaut Courtois from Belgium.

Additionally, new Madrid signings Marc Cucurella, Ibrahima Konate, Denzel Dumfries, and Bernardo Silva are also participating in the World Cup.

Of course, Mourinho's comments were made in jest. However, there is a serious point to his opinion: players who stay in the World Cup for a long time have less time to rest and prepare for the new season.

Therefore, the Portuguese specialist wants to see all the team's players at the pre-season camp as early as possible.