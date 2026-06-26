Google Continues to Lose Leading AI Specialists

·25·Technology
Google Continues to Lose Leading AI Specialists

Google, fighting for leadership in the artificial intelligence (AI) market, is facing a serious staffing problem. Key researchers who worked on the Gemini models, considered the company's most advanced developments, are moving to competing teams. This situation is fueling concerns among investors and analysts regarding the tech giant's future position. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to Bloomberg, researchers Jonas Adler and Alexander Pritzel, who played a crucial role in creating the Gemini model family, have decided to leave Google and join Anthropic. Anthropic is currently posing serious competition to giants like Google and OpenAI with its Claude models. The departure of these specialists was an unexpected blow to Google, as these engineers were directly involved in shaping the system architecture.

Staff Instability and Major Transfers

In recent weeks, those leaving Google have not been limited to Adler and Pritzel. Last week, Noam Shazeer, one of the most influential figures in the AI world, announced he had joined the OpenAI team. Shazeer had been active within the Google system since 2000 and participated in creating the technologies that became the foundation of modern language models.

Interestingly, last year Google signed a $2.7 billion deal with the Character.AI startup founded by Noam Shazeer to bring him back. Despite this amount, the company still lost the specialist to its competitors. Additionally, the departure of John Jumper, research director at the Google DeepMind division and 2024 Nobel Prize winner, indicates a changing internal environment within the company.

Why are the specialists leaving?

According to experts, this process is linked not only to inter-company competition but also to the AI market entering a new stage. Startups like Anthropic and OpenAI are planning to go public (IPO) in the near future. This allows them to offer leading researchers not only high salaries but also stock packages that could increase in value many times over.

While Google has traditionally been considered one of the most attractive employers in the world, the situation is now changing. Internal bureaucracy and slow decision-making processes may have bored researchers compared to flexible startups. This puts Google's superiority in creating the most complex "frontier" models into question.

Today, the race in the AI field is not just a battle of computing power or algorithms, but a struggle for a limited number of world-class specialists. The main problem for Google is to continue developing the Gemini project while retaining its intellectual potential. Otherwise, the company may witness its competitors reaping the fruits of the technologies it founded.

GoogleGeminiAnthropicArtificial IntelligenceTechnology
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