The technological race in the global TV market is entering a new stage. According to the latest report released by the research firm Omdia, panels based on Mini LED and RGB LED technologies will sharply increase their share in the coming years. This trend will not only improve image quality but also make large-screen devices more affordable. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

According to analysts' forecasts, by 2030, the share of TVs with independent RGB LED lighting systems in global revenue is expected to reach 13 percent. For comparison, in 2026, this figure was estimated to be only 3 percent. This means that manufacturers are moving away from traditional lighting systems toward more advanced and energy-efficient technologies.

Advantages and Growth Rates of Mini LED Technology

Mini LED remains the most fundamental and promising technology in the LCD segment. While it has a lower production cost compared to OLED and Micro LED panels, it allows for a significant increase in image quality. Specifically, this technology provides deep blacks and high contrast through the local dimming function.

According to Omdia, the brightness of Mini LED panels can exceed 5000 nit. This figure is very useful for viewing HDR content and using the TV in bright rooms with direct sunlight. While fewer than 18 million Mini LED TVs are expected to be shipped worldwide in 2026, this number will reach 30 million units by 2030.

Large Screens and Leadership in the Chinese Market

Growth in the RGB LED segment is expected to be even more dynamic. The figure of 1.1 million units in 2026 will reach 7.1 million devices by 2030. The Chinese market will act as the main driver in this process. By 2030, it is forecasted that 10.4 million Mini LED and 1.5 million RGB LED TVs will be sold in China alone.

In the Uzbekistan market, demand for large-diagonal TVs has also been increasing in recent years. Omdia experts note that among models 85 inches and larger, the share of Mini LED is 24 percent and RGB LED is 18 percent. This indicates that these technologies will dominate the home cinema segment in the future.

In conclusion, technological development allows users to obtain OLED-level image quality at much lower prices. The popularization of Mini LED and RGB LED TVs will remain the main trend in the display industry over the next decade.