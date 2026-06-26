Vivo X Fold 6 unveiled: Flagship with 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP Zeiss camera

·4·Technology
Vivo X Fold 6 unveiled: Flagship with 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP Zeiss camera

Chinese company Vivo has officially unveiled its new generation foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 6. The device is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for its innovative design but also for its technical specifications, particularly its record-breaking battery capacity for the foldable smartphone segment and high-precision optics. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the device is its display system. Inside, there is a massive 8.02-inch AMOLED screen based on Samsung M14 technology. The external panel consists of a 6.51-inch OLED display manufactured by BOE. Both screens support a 120 Hz refresh rate and are TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection 3.0 certified, equipped with a special protection system to prevent eye fatigue.

Unmatched power and performance

According to ixbt.com, the hardware of the Vivo X Fold 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor. This chip guarantees high-level performance. However, the biggest innovation is the 7000 mAh semi-solid-state battery. Such a large capacity is rare for foldable smartphones and significantly extends the device's autonomous operating time. The device supports 80 W wired and 40 W wireless fast charging.

In terms of cameras, Vivo has traditionally continued its partnership with the Zeiss brand. The main module is equipped with a 200 MP HPB sensor with a 1/1.4-inch optical format. There is also a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a periscopic module with 3x optical zoom. The company's proprietary Vivo V3+ chip is responsible for image processing.

Protection and intelligent software

The smartphone body is protected according to IP5X, IPX8, and IPX9 standards, which shields it not only from water and dust but also from high-pressure hot water jets. The manufacturer states that the device maintains stable performance even at temperatures as low as -20 °C. To improve connection quality, a special signal amplifier and four chips optimizing Wi-Fi performance are installed.

The OriginOS 6 Fold interface has been chosen as the software shell. Its new Atomic Workbench feature provides users with the following capabilities:

  • Running up to four applications simultaneously on the screen;
  • Freely resizing applications and saving ready-made workspaces;
  • Automatic text recognition and translation using AI;
  • Quickly saving business card information to contacts and filling out forms.
The price of the new Vivo X Fold 6 flagship is expected to start at approximately $1180 in the international market. Such a balance of high-tech solutions and affordable pricing sets the stage for the device to compete worthily with rivals like Samsung and Huawei.

VivoSmartphoneTechnologyZeissAndroid
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

SpaceX Tests Raptor 3 Engines of Starship S40 for the First TimeSpaceX Tests Raptor 3 Engines of Starship S40 for the First TimeToday, 18:53Google Continues to Lose Leading AI SpecialistsGoogle Continues to Lose Leading AI SpecialistsToday, 18:23Mini LED and RGB LED TVs are Taking Over the Market: Omdia Releases New ForecastMini LED and RGB LED TVs are Taking Over the Market: Omdia Releases New ForecastToday, 17:59Special "Pit-Stop" for Robotaxis: Aseon Labs Solves Driverless Transport ProblemSpecial "Pit-Stop" for Robotaxis: Aseon Labs Solves Driverless Transport ProblemToday, 17:51NASA Abandons Four Artemis Program Projects Due to Cost OverrunsNASA Abandons Four Artemis Program Projects Due to Cost OverrunsToday, 17:23Vivo Introduces New Y6a Smartphone with 7200 mAh Battery and IP69 ProtectionVivo Introduces New Y6a Smartphone with 7200 mAh Battery and IP69 ProtectionToday, 16:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Why can't Google's AI spell its own name correctly?
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Samsung Galaxy S23 users face issues after One UI 8.5 update
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
Galaxy S23, S24, and S25 Ultra Models Lose One UI 8.5 Features
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
iPhone 18 Pro colors revealed: Dark Cherry becomes the main trend
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
Strong Magnetic Storm Begins on Earth
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max Mockups Shown in Live Video for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time
Autonomy Monster: Honor X80 Pro Max with 11,000 mAh Battery Revealed for the First Time