Vivo X Fold 6 unveiled: Flagship with 7000 mAh battery and 200 MP Zeiss camera

Chinese company Vivo has officially unveiled its new generation foldable smartphone, the Vivo X Fold 6. The device is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for its innovative design but also for its technical specifications, particularly its record-breaking battery capacity for the foldable smartphone segment and high-precision optics. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The main feature of the device is its display system. Inside, there is a massive 8.02-inch AMOLED screen based on Samsung M14 technology. The external panel consists of a 6.51-inch OLED display manufactured by BOE. Both screens support a 120 Hz refresh rate and are TÜV Rheinland Eye Protection 3.0 certified, equipped with a special protection system to prevent eye fatigue.

Unmatched power and performance

According to ixbt.com, the hardware of the Vivo X Fold 6 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super Edition processor. This chip guarantees high-level performance. However, the biggest innovation is the 7000 mAh semi-solid-state battery. Such a large capacity is rare for foldable smartphones and significantly extends the device's autonomous operating time. The device supports 80 W wired and 40 W wireless fast charging.

In terms of cameras, Vivo has traditionally continued its partnership with the Zeiss brand. The main module is equipped with a 200 MP HPB sensor with a 1/1.4-inch optical format. There is also a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a periscopic module with 3x optical zoom. The company's proprietary Vivo V3+ chip is responsible for image processing.

Protection and intelligent software

The smartphone body is protected according to IP5X, IPX8, and IPX9 standards, which shields it not only from water and dust but also from high-pressure hot water jets. The manufacturer states that the device maintains stable performance even at temperatures as low as -20 °C. To improve connection quality, a special signal amplifier and four chips optimizing Wi-Fi performance are installed.

The OriginOS 6 Fold interface has been chosen as the software shell. Its new Atomic Workbench feature provides users with the following capabilities:

Running up to four applications simultaneously on the screen;

Freely resizing applications and saving ready-made workspaces;

Automatic text recognition and translation using AI;

Quickly saving business card information to contacts and filling out forms.

The price of the new Vivo X Fold 6 flagship is expected to start at approximately $1180 in the international market. Such a balance of high-tech solutions and affordable pricing sets the stage for the device to compete worthily with rivals like Samsung and Huawei.