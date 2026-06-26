Details of the Mysterious On-Field Conversation Between Ronaldo and Husanov Revealed

The Uzbekistan national team's historic participation in the World Cup will be remembered by fans not only for the intense matches but also for interesting encounters with world stars. In particular, the conversations between our national team's and Manchester City's defender Abduqodir Husanov and football legend Cristiano Ronaldo during the match against Portugal were the center of attention for global media. At the time, exactly what they discussed remained a mystery.

Good news! Renowned sports journalist Davron Fayziyev posted exclusive footage from the Houston match on his Instagram page, revealing the details of that mysterious conversation between the two stars.

The 29th-minute dispute: "Abbos is not a rough player!"

The most exciting and controversial moment of the game occurred in the 29th minute. Our midfielder Aziz Ganiyev scored a stunning and beautiful long-range supergoal, making the score 2:1. However, Moroccan referee Jalal Jayed, after reviewing the VAR replay, found that Abbosbek Fayzullaev had fouled Portugal defender Joao Cancelo at the start of the attack and disallowed the goal. It was after this episode that the dispute between Ronaldo and Husanov arose.

Abduqodir Husanov himself explained the situation to journalist Davron Fayziyev as follows:

"We talked a lot during the game. We mainly exchanged thoughts on the situations on the pitch. I cannot remember exactly what we said to each other in that specific video. For example, after our disallowed goal, we had a bit of an argument. Ronaldo said there was a foul in that episode, and I emphasized that Abbos is not a player who plays roughly. However, every time, our conversation was in a warm and friendly spirit."

60th minute: Friendly support from Ronaldo to the Uzbek defender

As a reminder, on June 23, in the second round of the World Cup group stage held in Houston, the Portugal national team defeated debutants Uzbekistan 5:0. Cristiano Ronaldo ended his 10-game goal drought in major tournaments with the national team by scoring a brace in the match against us. The other goals were scored by Nuno Mendes and Rafael Leao, and another ball entered our net as an own goal by our goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

Exactly in the 60th minute, when that unfortunate own goal occurred, a very beautiful moment was observed on the field. Portugal captain Ronaldo came up to Manchester City's young defender Abduqodir Husanov, gave him a warm hug, patted him on the shoulder, and provided emotional support.

Although the score on the board was not what we wanted, the fact that our 22-year-old defender could compete on equal terms on the field with a legend like Cristiano Ronaldo and receive such respect is a sign that the future of Uzbek football is great!