France Seizes Russia-Linked Oil Tanker

·0·World
France Seizes Russia-Linked Oil Tanker

The French Navy has seized the oil tanker Deliver, believed to be linked to Russia, near the coast of Sicily. According to officials, the vessel was operating in violation of international maritime rules.

It was reported that the tanker, sailing under the Cameroon flag, was traveling from Russia's Primorsk port to Singapore.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a video of the special operation on social media, showing a special forces unit being deployed onto the tanker via helicopter.

Macron stated that this was another operation against the "shadow fleet" Russia uses to bypass sanctions. He also noted that the UK had successfully carried out a similar measure a few days ago.

“We will not allow the bypassing of sanctions via the shadow fleet and the financing of Russia's war. Europe will remain firm in this regard,” the French President said.

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