State of Emergency in Crimea: Power Outages Disrupt Life

·27·World
State of Emergency in Crimea: Power Outages Disrupt Life

Following recent heavy attacks by Ukraine, a state of emergency was introduced in annexed Crimea starting from 13:00 on June 26. This was reported by The Moscow Times publication.

It was reported that as a result of attacks lasting several days, power supply was disrupted in many areas of the peninsula. This has caused local residents to face a number of problems, such as fuel shortages and restrictions on public transport movement.

Mikhail Razvojayev, the governor of Sevastopol, announced in a video appeal via Telegram that a state of emergency has been introduced throughout the city.

"This regime will remain in effect until the situation stabilizes," Razvojayev said.

Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov also confirmed in his appeal that a state of emergency has been declared throughout the region. He noted that this decision will simplify the process of compensating for property damage and allow economic issues to be resolved more quickly.

According to Razvojayev, this order gives entrepreneurs the right to officially apply force majeure clauses. Additionally, residents will be able to claim compensation for household appliances damaged due to power outages. In necessary cases, officials will also have the authority to restrict the movement of citizens.

Due to attacks on energy infrastructure by Ukraine, power supply in Crimea has been implemented on a rotational basis for a week. Consequently, residents have been asked to save electricity. Meanwhile, specialists are working to restore the power grids.

Razvojayev reported that water pressure has also dropped in some areas of Sevastopol due to the power outages. It is expected that the water system will be fully restored once the power supply stabilizes. Additionally, on the morning of June 26, sea passenger transport movement in the Sevastopol bay was temporarily suspended.

Furthermore, serious congestion occurred on the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia. According to reports, more than two thousand cars are in queue, and drivers are forced to wait approximately five hours.

Reports indicate that Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on the territory in recent weeks. The strikes have mainly targeted military trucks and fuel tankers supplying Crimea from the north, which has further exacerbated the gasoline shortage on the peninsula.

CrimeaUkraineMikhail RazvojayevSergey AksyonovSevastopol
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

"The United States' doors are completely closed to asylum seekers" - Stephen Miller"The United States' doors are completely closed to asylum seekers" - Stephen MillerYesterday, 22:59Ground Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes AppearGround Sinking in Turkey: Thousands of Giant Sinkholes AppearYesterday, 22:48Kazakhstanis Join Search for 6-Year-Old Boy Swept Away by Kyrgyzstan RiverKazakhstanis Join Search for 6-Year-Old Boy Swept Away by Kyrgyzstan RiverYesterday, 22:34Execution enters Florida history: oldest prisoner executedExecution enters Florida history: oldest prisoner executedYesterday, 22:26Body of Uzbek Woman Found in Kyrgyz RiverBody of Uzbek Woman Found in Kyrgyz RiverYesterday, 22:10Story of a Mother Who Gave Her Life for Her Child Moves Many to TearsStory of a Mother Who Gave Her Life for Her Child Moves Many to TearsYesterday, 21:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Rare Phenomenon on August 12: Day Turns to Night in an Instant
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
Cat rooting for Uzbekistan national team causes laughter across social networks
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
11-Year-Old Boy's Beach Discovery in England Stuns Scientists
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
Earth's rotation is slowing down dangerously: scientists warn
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A Grave Keeping a 1000-Year Secret: Mummy Found in Peru Covering Face with Hands
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
A project that amazed the world: the first farm for animal-free meat production has been launched
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Netherlands Performs First Euthanasia on Child Under 12
Record-breaking hot years await the world
Record-breaking hot years await the world