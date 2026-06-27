State of Emergency in Crimea: Power Outages Disrupt Life

Following recent heavy attacks by Ukraine, a state of emergency was introduced in annexed Crimea starting from 13:00 on June 26. This was reported by The Moscow Times publication.

It was reported that as a result of attacks lasting several days, power supply was disrupted in many areas of the peninsula. This has caused local residents to face a number of problems, such as fuel shortages and restrictions on public transport movement.

Mikhail Razvojayev, the governor of Sevastopol, announced in a video appeal via Telegram that a state of emergency has been introduced throughout the city.

"This regime will remain in effect until the situation stabilizes," Razvojayev said.

Crimean leader Sergey Aksyonov also confirmed in his appeal that a state of emergency has been declared throughout the region. He noted that this decision will simplify the process of compensating for property damage and allow economic issues to be resolved more quickly.

According to Razvojayev, this order gives entrepreneurs the right to officially apply force majeure clauses. Additionally, residents will be able to claim compensation for household appliances damaged due to power outages. In necessary cases, officials will also have the authority to restrict the movement of citizens.

Due to attacks on energy infrastructure by Ukraine, power supply in Crimea has been implemented on a rotational basis for a week. Consequently, residents have been asked to save electricity. Meanwhile, specialists are working to restore the power grids.

Razvojayev reported that water pressure has also dropped in some areas of Sevastopol due to the power outages. It is expected that the water system will be fully restored once the power supply stabilizes. Additionally, on the morning of June 26, sea passenger transport movement in the Sevastopol bay was temporarily suspended.

Furthermore, serious congestion occurred on the Kerch Bridge connecting Crimea with Russia. According to reports, more than two thousand cars are in queue, and drivers are forced to wait approximately five hours.

Reports indicate that Ukraine has intensified drone attacks on the territory in recent weeks. The strikes have mainly targeted military trucks and fuel tankers supplying Crimea from the north, which has further exacerbated the gasoline shortage on the peninsula.