Japan Expands Its National Navigation System With Another Satellite

·44·Technology
Japan Expands Its National Navigation System With Another Satellite

Japan has taken an important step in developing its national space-based positioning system, the QZSS network. The country successfully launched another spacecraft into orbit from the Tanegashima Space Center using an H3 heavy-lift rocket. According to ixbt.com, this successful mission brought the number of Michibiki satellites to six. Ixbt.com reports this.

The spacecraft is called Michibiki 7, which means “guide” when translated from Japanese. According to the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), the fifth spacecraft in the program was launched in February this year. However, the Michibiki 5 mission launched in December last year ended in failure, prompting specialists to prepare thoroughly after the incident.

Cooperation With the Global GPS System

Japan’s national positioning system is fully compatible with the US GPS network. Michibiki spacecraft complement the primary GPS signals and significantly improve their accuracy. Currently, the positioning error for objects in GPS networks is approximately 10 meters, while Japanese satellites can reduce this figure substantially. The system can reportedly determine the location of objects on Earth with an error of just 6 centimeters.

Nevertheless, much work remains before the network can operate fully and independently. Specialists explain that at least seven operational satellites in orbit are required for the QZSS system to function reliably. The current six spacecraft provide a foundation for further expanding and testing the system’s capabilities.

Future Plans and Independence

The government and space agency aim to reduce the country’s dependence in this area in the future. Under current plans, the total number of Michibiki satellites will reach 11 by the mid-2030s. This will significantly reduce Japan’s dependence on foreign navigation systems and give the country its own high-precision sovereign space navigation network.

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