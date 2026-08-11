Trump Demands “Counter-Compensation” from Iran: New Conflict Escalates...

US President Donald Trump sharply responded to Tehran’s demands for compensation for damage caused by military actions. The White House leader demanded that Iran pay compensation to the United States and victims’ families for those killed in conflicts, terrorist attacks and protests over the past 50 years.

As geopolitical tensions escalate, disputes between Washington and Tehran are becoming increasingly complex.

Trump’s counter-demand and statement on Truth Social

In a statement posted on the Truth Social network, Donald Trump stressed that he did not recognize Tehran’s demands for compensation for war damage and that the issue had never been discussed at previous meetings.

At the same time, the US president set conditions for Iran, demanding compensation for the following:

Mines and explosive devices: For military personnel and civilians killed or seriously wounded by roadside bombs;

The USS Cole and combat losses: For the families of sailors killed aboard the USS Cole in 2000 and thousands of other soldiers;

Protesters and victims of conflicts: For protesters killed in Iran over the past 50 years and the relatives of 52,000 people killed in military clashes during the last five months.

“I have instructed my representatives to firmly include this demand in any future negotiations with Iran”, Trump wrote.

Iran’s conditions: When will the Strait of Hormuz reopen?

For its part, Iran is linking the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to the United States meeting several key demands.

According to Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the strait will not reopen until Washington changes its policy toward Tehran and fulfills the following 6 main conditions :

Full compensation for damages: Compensation by the United States for the military and financial damage caused over the past five months; Ending threats: An end to all military threats against Iran and insults toward religious shrines; Ending attacks on allies: A complete halt to military operations against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq; Lifting the blockade: Lifting the naval blockade; Withdrawal of troops: Withdrawing US naval and air forces from the region; Sanctions and assets: Lifting sanctions against Iran and unfreezing its frozen assets.

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