Trump Demands “Counter-Compensation” from Iran: New Conflict Escalates...

·81·World
Trump Demands “Counter-Compensation” from Iran: New Conflict Escalates...

US President Donald Trump sharply responded to Tehran’s demands for compensation for damage caused by military actions. The White House leader demanded that Iran pay compensation to the United States and victims’ families for those killed in conflicts, terrorist attacks and protests over the past 50 years.

As geopolitical tensions escalate, disputes between Washington and Tehran are becoming increasingly complex.

Trump’s counter-demand and statement on Truth Social

In a statement posted on the Truth Social network, Donald Trump stressed that he did not recognize Tehran’s demands for compensation for war damage and that the issue had never been discussed at previous meetings.

At the same time, the US president set conditions for Iran, demanding compensation for the following:

  • Mines and explosive devices: For military personnel and civilians killed or seriously wounded by roadside bombs;

  • The USS Cole and combat losses: For the families of sailors killed aboard the USS Cole in 2000 and thousands of other soldiers;

  • Protesters and victims of conflicts: For protesters killed in Iran over the past 50 years and the relatives of 52,000 people killed in military clashes during the last five months.

“I have instructed my representatives to firmly include this demand in any future negotiations with Iran”, Trump wrote.

Iran’s conditions: When will the Strait of Hormuz reopen?

For its part, Iran is linking the reopening of the strategically important Strait of Hormuz to the United States meeting several key demands.

According to Mohammad Bagher Zolqadr, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the strait will not reopen until Washington changes its policy toward Tehran and fulfills the following 6 main conditions :

  1. Full compensation for damages: Compensation by the United States for the military and financial damage caused over the past five months;

  2. Ending threats: An end to all military threats against Iran and insults toward religious shrines;

  3. Ending attacks on allies: A complete halt to military operations against Iran and its allies in Lebanon, Palestine, Yemen and Iraq;

  4. Lifting the blockade: Lifting the naval blockade;

  5. Withdrawal of troops: Withdrawing US naval and air forces from the region;

  6. Sanctions and assets: Lifting sanctions against Iran and unfreezing its frozen assets.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your contacts on Telegram or other social networks.

Donald TrumpIranUnited StatesTruth SocialStrait of Hormuz
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

3-Year-Old Girl in China “Held Her Baby Brother Hostage” for Sweets3-Year-Old Girl in China “Held Her Baby Brother Hostage” for SweetsToday, 05:23The World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersThe World's Longest French-Knitting Cord Exceeds 31 KilometersYesterday, 14:46Loyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four DaysLoyal Dog Waited in the Same Spot for Its Owner for Four DaysYesterday, 14:36Mysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthMysterious phenomenon on the Sun could be dangerous for EarthYesterday, 14:35An $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionAn $88 Eyelash Treatment Left a Bride in a Terrifying ConditionYesterday, 14:02The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!The expensive ring Ronaldo gifted is now on Georgina’s daughter’s finger!Yesterday, 14:00
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
Fatima, who paints with her feet, meets her long-time dream, Ronaldo
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts