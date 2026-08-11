Shomurodov Receives Offer From Turkish Giant: Beşiktaş Want to Sign Him

Interest in Eldor Shomurodov is intensifying after he finished his debut season in the Turkish Super Lig with 22 goals, becoming the league's top scorer. Earlier, Fenerbahçe and Trabzonsporwere reported to be interested in the Uzbek forward, and now his name has been linked with another Istanbul giant.

According to journalist Tamer Ayeri of Fotospor.com.tr, Beşiktaş have also included Shomurodov on their transfer list. However, İstanbul Başakşehir do not want to let their key player leave easily.

Beşiktaş searching for a new star striker

According to the source, the Black Eagles have drawn up plans to significantly strengthen their attack ahead of the new season.

The club recently signed South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has played in the leagues of South Korea, Scotland and Belgium. Nevertheless, the Istanbul club intends to bring in another high-level forward.

In this process, Shomurodov, who has become one of İstanbul Başakşehir's main scorers, has also attracted the attention of Beşiktaş's management.

According to Fotospor, the Uzbek forward is among the club's transfer targets.

This means Shomurodov could join the transfer race involving another Turkish giant.

22 goals completely changed the situation

Shomurodov's first season in Turkey significantly increased his transfer value and reputation.

The Uzbekistan national team forward scored 22 goals in the Super Lig and became the league's top scorer. In particular, his rapid adaptation to Turkish football is viewed as an important factor by the country's top clubs.

The forward's strength in physical battles, aerial ability, positioning in the penalty area and understanding of the Super Lig's style make him a ready-made option.

In other words, if Shomurodov moves to a new club, he may not need any additional time to adapt to the Turkish championship.

İstanbul Başakşehir hold the upper hand

Shomurodov initially joined İstanbul Başakşehir from Roma on loan, and the Istanbul club later acquired his transfer rights outright.

The forward's contract with İstanbul Başakşehir currently runs until 30 June 2029 .

This significantly strengthens the club's position in negotiations. There is no contractual situation forcing them to sell Shomurodov immediately.

According to Fotospor, İstanbul Başakşehir will consider releasing the Uzbek top scorer only if they receive a financially very attractive offer.

Price could become the decisive factor

There are reports that other clubs are also interested in Shomurodov. Therefore, İstanbul Başakşehir can afford to wait for the best offer.

Tamer Ayeri reports that if the amount demanded by the club is offered, Shomurodov could be allowed to leave. Only then might İstanbul Başakşehir begin searching for a new centre-forward to replace him.

In this situation, the main issue for Beşiktaş will not simply be showing interest in Shomurodov, but preparing an offer that satisfies İstanbul Başakşehir .

Are three Turkish giants competing for Shomurodov?

Earlier reports mentioned the interest of Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor. Beşiktaş have now joined them.

For now, this information does not mean that an official transfer agreement has been reached. However, it is no coincidence that Shomurodov's name has entered the agenda of Turkey's leading clubs after a 22-goal season.

The biggest question now is different: how much will İstanbul Başakşehir demand for their top scorer, and which club will be ready to pay that price?

“If the club's requested amount is offered, Shomurodov will be allowed to leave. After that, İstanbul Başakşehir may sign another striker to replace him”, journalist Tamer Ayeri writes.

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