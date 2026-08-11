Terrifying earthquake in Colombia: 132 dead, national disaster declared

·98·World
Terrifying earthquake in Colombia: 132 dead, national disaster declared

Aftermath of the earthquake in Colombia. Photo: AP Photo / Santiago Saldarriaga

At least 132 people have died and more than 570 have been injured after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck Colombia. The country’s authorities have declared a national natural disaster in the affected area.

The Caracol television channel reported the tragic disaster, citing local official sources.

Epicenter and hardest-hit areas

The devastating earthquake struck on Monday morning.

  • Epicenter: Located in the municipality of San José del Palmar in the department of Chocó.

  • Magnitude: 7.4.

  • Coverage: The tremors were clearly felt across much of Colombia, as well as in neighboring countries.

The most severe and deadly situation has been reported in Pereira and other areas of the Coffee Region, as well as in the departments of Valle del Cauca and Chocó. According to official data, 32 cities have been placed at the “red” risk level.

Horrific destruction: Infrastructure and homes

The natural disaster caused extensive destruction:

  • 1,575 residential buildings were seriously damaged;

  • 37 homes were completely destroyed;

  • 18 health centers and hospitals were damaged;

  • 52 educational institutions were damaged;

  • 18 roads and 7 airport facilities were damaged.

National disaster and rescue efforts

The Colombian government has officially declared a national natural disaster in the country. Rescue workers and military personnel are currently working in the affected areas to save people trapped under the rubble and provide emergency medical assistance to those injured.

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ColombiaSan José del PalmarChocóPereiraCaracol
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