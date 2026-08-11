10-Year-Old Girl Enters the Water to Save a Whale

In Queensland, Australia, 10-year-old Scarlett witnessed an unusual and moving event at sea. While riding a personal watercraft with her mother, Shantell Smith, she spotted a huge whale stranded in shallow water. Without wasting time, the girl tried to help it survive.

The incident took place near an area formerly called Fraser Island , now known as K'gari. The enormous humpback whale was unable to move through the shallow, clear water.

Scarlett approached the whale and began splashing water over it. In this way, she tried to prevent the marine animal's body from drying out. Videos show the girl standing a few steps from the whale and repeatedly spraying it with water.

According to Scarlett's mother, Shantell Smith, the whale made sounds as if it were «talking» to them. Fortunately, the incident ended well: as the water level rose, the whale freed itself and swam back toward the open sea.

Smith has been visiting the area by personal watercraft to watch whales for nearly 20 years. She called the incident a deeply moving experience. The fact that the whale survived brought her great relief.

«To be honest, the incident ruined my entire beautiful day until I knew the whale had escaped safely. I was very worried about whether it would be able to return to the sea», she said.

The mother and daughter found the whale alone. They stopped their boat beside it and kept its body as wet as possible while waiting for help. However, they were forced to leave the area before the relevant services arrived. Another couple later stayed with the whale and waited for the water to rise.

The water level then rose, allowing the whale to free itself. Witnesses said its mouth was wide open, clearly revealing the baleen plates inside.

A representative of Queensland's Department of the Environment, Tourism, Science and Innovation said wildlife officers were notified shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Sunday about a whale stranded in shallow water. Soon after specialists reached the Wathumba Creek area, the whale freed itself and returned to the sea.

Wathumba Creek, located on the western side of K'gari Island, is a popular destination among tourists. When the tide rises, the area turns into a huge saltwater lake filled with various marine animals.

Thus, thanks to young Scarlett's quick actions and her mother's help, the huge whale struggling in shallow water was given a better chance of survival. The most joyful part of the story is that the marine animal returned to freedom.