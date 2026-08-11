Asian Championship: Our athletes won 10 medals in a single day!

·82·Sport
Asian Championship: Our athletes won 10 medals in a single day!

The latest day of competition at the Asian Weightlifting Championships among juniors and youth, being held in Tashkent, proved highly successful and productive for the Uzbekistan national team. Our home athletes won a total of 10 medals in the competitions held on 10 August.

Our representatives demonstrated great skill at the competition and secured places on various steps of the podium. Over the course of the day, the hosts added 3 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze medal to their tally.

Gold medalists:

  • -57 kg (Youth, snatch): Marjona Abdumutalova

  • -61 kg (Youth, snatch): Ziyoda Xudoyqulova

  • -61 kg (Juniors, clean and jerk): Munisa Boltayeva

Silver medalists:

  • -57 kg (Juniors, snatch): Zarina Abdullahakova

  • -57 kg (Youth, clean and jerk): Marjona Abdumutalova

  • -57 kg (Youth, total): Marjona Abdumutalova

  • -61 kg (Juniors, total): Munisa Boltayeva

  • -61 kg (Youth, clean and jerk): Ziyoda Xudoyqulova

  • -61 kg (Youth, total): Ziyoda Xudoyqulova

Bronze medalist:

  • -61 kg (Juniors, snatch): Munisa Boltayeva

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social media platforms.

TashkentUzbekistanMarjona AbdumutalovaZiyoda XudoyqulovaMunisa Boltayeva
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Lugano’s sporting director comments on Behruz Karimov’s transferLugano’s sporting director comments on Behruz Karimov’s transferToday, 14:43Ronald Araujo Discusses His Move to Liverpool and His New Shirt NumberRonald Araujo Discusses His Move to Liverpool and His New Shirt NumberToday, 14:32Arsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swapArsenal legend backs Marcus Rashford–Myles Lewis-Skelly swapToday, 14:18Liverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Projected Squad for the 2026/27 SeasonLiverpool Under Andoni Iraola: Projected Squad for the 2026/27 SeasonToday, 14:13Filip Jørgensen Moves to StrasbourgFilip Jørgensen Moves to StrasbourgToday, 13:54Marchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for JuventusMarchegiani: Suzuki and Vicario are not ready for JuventusToday, 13:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
Cristiano Ronaldo relaxes with his family after World Cup defeat
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The reason behind Abduqodir Husanov's early marriage revealed
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
The terrifying fate of the star who eliminated Uzbekistan from the 2026 World Cup
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Shakira reveals who she asked for help to reach Mbappe
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Lamine Yamal reveals what Messi told him after the final
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Erling Haaland returns from the USA with a bizarre souvenir: Manchester City star surprises fans
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
Surprise move from City: Maresca puts 25 players on the 'market'
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)