Asian Championship: Our athletes won 10 medals in a single day!

The latest day of competition at the Asian Weightlifting Championships among juniors and youth, being held in Tashkent, proved highly successful and productive for the Uzbekistan national team. Our home athletes won a total of 10 medals in the competitions held on 10 August.

Our representatives demonstrated great skill at the competition and secured places on various steps of the podium. Over the course of the day, the hosts added 3 gold, 6 silver and 1 bronze medal to their tally.

Gold medalists:

-57 kg (Youth, snatch): Marjona Abdumutalova

-61 kg (Youth, snatch): Ziyoda Xudoyqulova

-61 kg (Juniors, clean and jerk): Munisa Boltayeva

Silver medalists:

-57 kg (Juniors, snatch): Zarina Abdullahakova

-57 kg (Youth, clean and jerk): Marjona Abdumutalova

-57 kg (Youth, total): Marjona Abdumutalova

-61 kg (Juniors, total): Munisa Boltayeva

-61 kg (Youth, clean and jerk): Ziyoda Xudoyqulova

-61 kg (Youth, total): Ziyoda Xudoyqulova

Bronze medalist:

-61 kg (Juniors, snatch): Munisa Boltayeva

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