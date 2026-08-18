Artificial rain technology is being tested in Central Asia

·47·World
Artificial rain technology is being tested in Central Asia

New technologies are being tested in Central Asia to combat water shortages and drought. In the Turkistan Region of Kazakhstan, a pilot project is being implemented to artificially influence clouds and increase precipitation.

Kazakhstan became the first country in Central Asia to introduce this technology in practice in May 2026. The project began on 17 May and aims to protect more than 911 thousand hectares of cropland from the effects of drought and improve water supplies.

As part of the project, Kazakh specialists are cooperating with the UAE National Meteorology Centre. Special salt-based reagents are dispersed from aircraft into suitable rain clouds. However, the technology does not make it possible to produce rain at any time — naturally formed clouds capable of producing precipitation must exist first.

Initially, 11 flights were carried out under the project, while subsequent reports indicated that the number had reached 14. The results are being evaluated based on meteorological observations and satellite data.

If the technology delivers the expected results, Kazakhstan expects to generate an economic benefit of 35 billion tenge, or approximately 74 million dollars, annually. The main objectives include reducing losses in agriculture and improving water supplies.

A pilot project to introduce artificial precipitation technology is also being prepared in Uzbekistan. Preliminary estimates are examining the possibility of increasing precipitation by up to 10–20 percent compared with natural levels.

Research into cloud physics and the active influence on the atmosphere is being conducted at the country’s Hydrometeorological Research Institute.

Experts emphasize that cloud seeding can be a useful tool in combating drought, but its effectiveness directly depends on weather conditions and the characteristics of clouds. Therefore, it is important to scientifically assess the technology’s long-term results.

KazakhstanUzbekistanTurkistan RegionUAE National Meteorology Centre
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