Tiger “Steals” Camera Trap (Video)

German wildlife photographer Sasha Fonseca installed a special camera trap in one of the caves in Primorsky Krai as part of a project to photograph feline predators.

Soon after entering the cave, a tiger became interested in the device. It carried the camera trap away in its teeth. The predator’s unusual “prey” was captured by another camera installed outside the cave.

Experts say camera traps are one of the most important tools for studying Amur tigers. Using them, scientists can determine not only the number of predators, but also their movement routes, habitats and, in some cases, individual animals by the patterns on their coats. Hundreds of automatic cameras operate in some protected areas of Primorsky Krai. For example, the Land of the Leopard National Park has around 500 camera traps.

The Amur tiger is listed in Russia’s Red Book. The 2021–2022 census recorded 751–787 Amur tigers in Russia. A strategy approved in 2024 stated that the population had stabilized at approximately 750 animals. Data from 2026 also put the number of wild Amur tigers in Russia at no fewer than 750.

Thus, although the photographer’s expensive equipment appeared to be nothing more than a “toy” to the tiger, its actions provided wildlife photographers with unexpected and fascinating footage.