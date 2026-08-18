Christopher Nkunku Could Leave Italy and Return to Germany

·23·Sport
Christopher Nkunku Could Leave Italy and Return to Germany

French forward Christopher Nkunku has lost his regular playing time this season and is close to changing clubs. After the player fell outside head coach Ruben Amorim’s plans, negotiations over his transfer began, according to Goal.com .

AC Milan are reportedly ready to send the player out on loan until the end of the season. His former club has emerged as the leading contender among those seeking to take advantage of the situation.

New Contact with RB Leipzig

According to ixbt.com and Goal.com, initial talks have taken place between the player’s representatives and the German club. RB Leipzig are interested in bringing the player back, as Nkunku enjoyed the brightest period of his career in Germany.

The forward left the German club in 2023 and moved to England. However, an unclear situation in recent months and competition for places have prevented him from fully showcasing his abilities at his new club.

Transfer Market and Main Competition

  • AC Milan Are Open to Loaning Out the Player
  • RB Leipzig Are the Main Contenders in the Transfer Race
  • AS Roma Are Also Closely Monitoring the Frenchman
The player currently has several attractive offers and must choose the best option for continuing his career. RB Leipzig’s serious interest and the ongoing talks between the parties suggest that the situation could become clearer soon.

As the winter transfer window approaches, moves of this kind in European football are attracting fans’ attention. Nkunku’s next destination and his choice of club could prove decisive for the next stage of his career.

Christopher NkunkuAC MilanRB LeipzigAS RomaTransfer News
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