3.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri Lanka

·31·World
3.1-kilogram bladder stone removed from 55-year-old man in Sri Lanka

Doctors in Sri Lanka removed a giant bladder stone weighing 3.1 kilograms from a 55-year-old man. Specialists say it may be the largest stone of its kind ever recorded in medical history.

The complex surgery was performed last week at a hospital in the city of Trincomalee, in the eastern part of the country.

The 55-year-old patient had been admitted to hospital for treatment after suffering a stroke. However, while he was receiving treatment for his primary condition, doctors noticed that he was having difficulty urinating. Tests revealed stones in his bladder.

The specialists then decided to perform surgery. During the operation, doctors removed the giant stone from the patient’s bladder. It weighed 3.1 kilograms and was nearly 17 centimeters long.

The stone’s size was also astonishing. It weighed as much as a full-term newborn baby and was roughly the size of an ostrich egg in appearance.

Dr. Prahalahan Balakrishnan, who led the operation, told BBC Sinhala that according to available medical records, this was the largest bladder stone ever surgically removed and documented.

The doctor said the patient’s current condition was “very good.” The man remains in hospital and continues treatment for his stroke and other medical problems.

Dr. Balakrishnan said the giant stone may have formed in the patient’s bladder over a period of approximately five to ten years.

Bladder stones form when minerals in urine crystallize and turn into hard masses. This often happens when the bladder cannot empty completely. As a result, the urine becomes concentrated, allowing its minerals to form crystals.

Small stones, even those the size of grains of sand, sometimes pass out of the body on their own. However, stones larger than 1 centimeter often make urination difficult or block the flow of urine. Medical intervention may therefore be needed to remove them.

Experts classify bladder stones larger than 4 centimeters as giant stones. From this perspective, the 17-centimeter stone removed in Sri Lanka was truly enormous.

According to Guinness World Records, the world’s largest bladder stone before this was removed from a patient in Brazil in 2003. It weighed 1.9 kilograms and was 17.9 centimeters long.

The stone removed in Sri Lanka last week was approximately 17 centimeters long and weighed 3.1 kilograms. If the doctors’ preliminary assessment is confirmed, the case could be recognized as a new record for the largest bladder stone.

Sri LankaTrincomaleePrahalahan BalakrishnanBBC Sinhala
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Artificial rain technology is being tested in Central AsiaArtificial rain technology is being tested in Central AsiaToday, 16:42Why Do Kayan Women Wear Rings Around Their Necks?Why Do Kayan Women Wear Rings Around Their Necks?Today, 16:26Tiger “Steals” Camera Trap (Video)Tiger “Steals” Camera Trap (Video)Today, 16:00China reconnects patient's severed legs for the first timeChina reconnects patient's severed legs for the first timeToday, 15:16Why Was the Marriage of the Woman Who Went to Prison in a Wedding Dress Postponed?Why Was the Marriage of the Woman Who Went to Prison in a Wedding Dress Postponed?Today, 15:03An unusual village has been built in Texas for single womenAn unusual village has been built in Texas for single womenToday, 14:44
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts