Arsenal Join Race for Julián Álvarez as Mikel Arteta Calls the Player

·26·Sport
Arsenal Join Race for Julián Álvarez as Mikel Arteta Calls the Player

London club Arsenal are taking decisive steps to strengthen their attack before the transfer window closes. According to El Desmarque, head coach Mikel Arteta personally called Atlético Madrid striker Julián Álvarez to convince him to move to the London club. The transfer is considered a key part of the club’s winter and summer planning. Goal.com reports .

Arsenal’s management and coaching staff believe a player of this calibre is desperately needed to win the UEFA Champions League this season. After their heavy defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in last season’s final, the London club have made winning Europe’s premier trophy their main objective.

The rivalry between Atlético Madrid and Barcelona

Although Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has openly said he wants to keep his compatriot at the club, the Madrid side would reportedly prefer to sell the player to Arsenal rather than directly to their La Liga rivals Barcelona. According to Mundo Deportivo, the club’s efforts are focused on steering Álvarez towards the Premier League.

According to COPE, Arsenal have proposed a swap deal involving their striker Viktor Gyökeres in an attempt to accelerate the agreement. He could have been a suitable replacement for the Argentine forward in Simeone’s squad. However, the player himself and his representatives continue to favour Barcelona.

Financial problems and alternatives

Barcelona’s ongoing financial problems and inability to pay Atlético Madrid’s asking price could give Mikel Arteta’s team an advantage. Following Ferran Torres’s move to Paris Saint-Germain, Hansi Flick is reportedly considering other candidates to strengthen his attack, including Viktor Gyökeres.

Aware of the uncertainty, Arsenal are not putting all their eggs in one basket. According to GOAL.com, if Julián Álvarez continues waiting for Barcelona, the Londoners have opened talks with Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen. Expanded negotiations involving Ethan Nwaneri and Gabriel Martinelli were also discussed during meetings with the Turkish club last week.

ArsenalJulián ÁlvarezMikel ArtetaVictor OsimhenBarcelona
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