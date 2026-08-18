Milan Rejects Ruben Loftus-Cheek Transfer

Coventry City, who have returned to the English Premier League, not only failed in their attempt to sign midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek but also faced resistance from the Italian giants. According to Tuttosport, Milan firmly rejected the English club’s official €10 million offer for the experienced player. The team’s new head coach played a decisive role in blocking the transfer. Goal.com reports .

Coventry City’s management had identified the 30-year-old Englishman as one of their main transfer targets as they sought to strengthen the squad for the upcoming Premier League season. However, Milan’s hierarchy immediately and emphatically rejected the offer, making it clear that they had no intention of letting the former Chelsea star leave. The Italian club’s management and coaching staff highly value the player’s role in the team’s project.

Ruben Amorim’s Decision and Tactical Plans

According to Goal.com, Milan’s new head coach, Ruben Amorim , personally intervened to prevent Ruben Loftus-Cheek from returning to England. The Portuguese coach views the 30-year-old midfielder as one of the key figures for the 2026–27 season. Amorim greatly appreciates the player’s tactical versatility and distinctive qualities.

In particular, Loftus-Cheek’s ability to operate effectively between the lines in the coach’s preferred system makes him an integral part of the team’s project. As a result, the San Siro club completely ruled out selling the player during the summer transfer window and decided to keep him in the squad.

Frank Lampard’s Plan Falls Through

The rejected transfer also prevented the anticipated reunion between Coventry City head coach Frank Lampard and Ruben Loftus-Cheek from taking place. The pair previously worked together at Chelsea, and Lampard wanted to bring his former player to the West Midlands. However, the Premier League club’s wish was not fulfilled.

As a result, Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue into his fourth consecutive season in the Italian top flight. The energetic midfielder moved from Chelsea to Milan for €19 million in the summer of 2023. Since the early stages of his Serie A career, he has established himself as a physically dominant and reliable presence in the center of the Rossoneri’s midfield.