53-year-old Roberto Carlos unexpectedly announces his marriage

·47·Sport
53-year-old Roberto Carlos unexpectedly announces his marriage

Brazilian football legend, Real Madrid and former Brazil national team star Roberto Carlos has married Spanish football entrepreneur of Moroccan descent Suhayla Ettahiri. Although the couple’s marriage had been reported earlier, the release of new photos from the wedding ceremony has once again drawn public attention to them.

Photos of the couple together were widely published on August 17. This led some social media users to conclude that Roberto Carlos had recently got married.

In fact, information about their marriage had emerged much earlier, in January. At the time, the Spanish television program “Fiesta” on Telecinco reported that the couple had married in a private ceremony. Later, on July 25, they held another modest wedding ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Thus, the republication in August of photos from the July wedding created the impression that the marriage had taken place recently. However, according to sources, Roberto Carlos and Suhayla Ettahiri have been in a relationship for several years, and their marital relationship had already been made public earlier.

Ettahiri is not only Roberto Carlos’s wife but also a professional working in the football industry. In Spain, she is a FIFA-licensed football agent who manages athletes’ professional careers, protects their interests and works on projects in the football sector.

Suhayla Ettahiri has also attracted attention for working with internationally recognized names in football. Sources say she has been involved in managing the careers of footballers and former players such as Luka Modric, Nani, Lucio, Marco Materazzi and John Terry.

The relationship between Roberto Carlos and Ettahiri initially began as a professional partnership. Their closeness later developed into a personal relationship. The couple work together not only in life but also in the sports business. They jointly run projects linked to companies specializing in managing athletes’ careers in Brazil and Europe.

Roberto Carlos had previously introduced Suhayla to the public as his wife, describing her as a successful entrepreneur and someone who had brought great joy into his life. Suhayla said that their relationship had initially begun in a professional setting.

Thus, the republication of the wedding photos once again intensified interest in the famous footballer’s private life. A new chapter has opened for Roberto Carlos after his brilliant career on the football pitch.

Roberto CarlosSuhayla EttahiriReal MadridLuka ModricFIFA
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