Harry Kane comments on his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has shared his thoughts on his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a record-breaking prolific season in Germany. The England captain believes he did everything he could last season to contend for the most prestigious individual prize in football. Goal.com reports .

According to Goal.com, the 33-year-old striker further cemented his status as an exceptionally prolific forward during his time in Germany. He made just 31 appearances in the latest Bundesliga season, scoring 36 goals and providing five assists. Overall, Kane scored 61 goals in 51 matches for Bayern in all competitions last season.

Trophy-winning seasons and a record for the national team

The striker, who had previously gone without a trophy, ended his barren spell by winning the German championship with Bayern. The club then added another Bundesliga title, as well as the DFB-Pokal and the German Super Cup. Although England failed to triumph at the World Cup, the captain scored six goals, broke Gary Lineker's record and became the national team's top scorer at major tournaments.

Speaking about his chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, Kane stressed that the outcome was not in his hands, although he had delivered consistent, high-level performances. The striker acknowledged the award's prestige and refrained from making any firm predictions about the future.

“The Ballon d'Or is not in my hands. I did everything I could through my performances. Now it depends on the voting process, other people and the media. These are things beyond my control. We will see what happens,” the publication quoted Kane as saying.

Lothar Matthäus' view and the main competition

German football legend Lothar Matthäus has openly backed Harry Kane, saying the Bayern striker deserves the Ballon d'Or more than any other contender this year. The 65-year-old former player praised Kane for maintaining a consistently high level throughout the season without any significant dips.

“In my view, Harry Kane is the main contender for the Ballon d'Or. I look not only at a single match or a single World Cup, but at performances throughout the entire year. There are players who won the Spanish championship with Barcelona and then became world champions with Spain, but was there one among them who clearly stood out above everyone else? In Lamine Yamal's case, I would answer no,” Matthäus said.