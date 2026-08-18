Diego Simeone comments on Julián Álvarez’s future

Atlético Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has clarified the transfer rumours surrounding the team’s striker Julián Álvarez and the player’s future. According to Goal.com, the 26-year-old Argentina international has attracted serious interest from Barcelona and Arsenal in the final stages of the summer transfer window. Although the former Manchester City striker has become one of the central figures of the transfer market, experts remain focused on what the future holds for him. Goal.com reports this.

Álvarez’s future has become even more complicated amid Barcelona’s potential interest and growing tensions between the two Spanish giants. Diego Simeone said he fully supports the club’s position, stressing that the owner has openly stated his views on the matter and that everything is clear. Atlético’s hierarchy has no intention of allowing its leading player to join a domestic rival.

Álvarez’s early-season form and Simeone’s comments

The coach confirmed that the player would not feature in Atlético’s La Liga opener against Málaga because he arrived late. Simeone explained that the decision was not related to the player’s mental or physical preparation, but to the need to restore his fitness after the international break and complete additional training. He described Julián as one of the best attacking players in the world.

Simeone added in his statement that he was focusing on the sporting side and that work was underway to further improve the player’s abilities. The coach also discussed the expected signing of Cristian Romero, who is set to strengthen the team’s defensive line. In his view, the new player would bring stability, leadership qualities and aggression on the pitch.

Diego Simeone expressed his belief that Cristian Romero is a valuable player who fits Atlético’s spirit and can become a foundation of the team’s success. Strengthening the squad and ensuring stability remain the Madrid club’s main priorities before the season, with these issues expected to be resolved before the transfer window closes.